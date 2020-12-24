South Africa: SAFA to Object Granting of Work Permit for Coach Eymael

In July this year, SAFA joined the rest of the progressive world in condemning Eymael after he was fired by Young Africans FC of Tanzania for referring to the club supporters as monkeys and dogs who know nothing about football.

We find it deeply offensive that as the global football community is united in solidarity around the Black Lives Matter campaign, Chippa United FC would see it fit to hire such a character to work in the city named after the founding father of the nation, Tata Nelson Mandela, the champion of a world free of racism and other forms of discrimination.

SAFA will immediately be writing to the Minister of Home Affairs to express its objection to the granting of a work permit for him. We will also request the Ethics Committees of FIFA and SAFA to charge Mr Eymael as his despicable conduct is a violation of the codes of both bodies.

