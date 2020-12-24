Malawi: Bushiri Resorts to Holding Online Crossover - Ecg Church Compliant to Malawi Covid Measures

24 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church has announced that in compliance with Malawi's government new Covid-19 regulations, the prophet Shephered Bushiri led church will hold the much touted 2020/21 Miracle Night Crossover online on 31st December.

In a statement released by its spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo, the church said over 1 million people worldwide will be accomodated in an online streaming conference through internet portal Zoom and 'Major 1 Connect'.

"ECG Church, just like its leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, is a compliant organisation as it believes in respecting the rule of law and, in the 47 countries where it operates, the church has an enviable record of being law abiding," he said.

The church further said it understands that Covid-19 is a serious public health problem which calls for concerted effort between the church and State.

"In restricting gatherings and closing the land borders, the church acknowledges that the government has taken a right step in protecting Malawians, as such, all of us need to comply," ECG statement said.

Malawi government has put new preventive measures which include restricting public gatherings to 100 people following a new surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Dr John Phuka, chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, said the committee has recommended the closure of borders for the next two weeks to control the spread of imported Covid-19 cases.

"The taskforce is so far shocked with the fast rise in Covid-19 cases most of which are imported," he said.

On Monday, Malawi reported 38 imported cases and three cases of local transmissions. The country reported 46 new cases on Tuesday.

In an update, Phuka said the imported cases were identified among 302 Malawians who returned from South Africa last week.

The country has recorded a total of 6,248 cases, including 1,275 imported infections. The death toll in the country stood at 187.

Malawi reported its first case of Covid-19 on April 2 this year.

However, the country did not impose an initially planned lockdown, following public outcry that culminated in a court order that blocked implementation of a 21-day national lockdown.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times.

