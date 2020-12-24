Malawi Govt to Amend Law to Deal With Cyber Bullying

24 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government says it plans to amend the Communications Act of 2017 to deal with the new phenomenon of cyber bullying.

Minister of Information Gospel Kadzako said the amended Communications Act would enhance the protection of children from cyber bullying.

A survey report by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) and the National Statistical Office confirms a high proportion of children aged between nine and 17 who are connected to the internet without the knowledge of their parents.

The report raises concern that if the authorities do not provide mechanisms for reporting sexual harassment, children who have access to the internet would be prone to cyber bullying including sexual harassment.

Kazako said that the statistics provide a good ground for the administration to work out ways to resolve the crisis.

However, Kadzako could not say whether the amendment would also involve the state-controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation which some people feel should be completely out of state control.

The current Act gives the minister of Information powers over MBC.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.