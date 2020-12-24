Morocco: F. Polisario Representative At UN - 'There Is a Consensus On the Political Solution of the Conflict in Western Sahara'

New York — The Representative of the Frente POLISARIO in the United Nations, Dr. Sidi Mohamed Omar, affirmed today that "there is a consensus among all the members of the Security Council on the legal status of the issue of Western Sahara, which represents a positive position that serves the political resolution of the conflict in Western Sahara ". Speaking to the Algerian Press Agency, Dr. Sidi Omar pointed out that "the Security Council meeting held this Monday on the latest events in Western Sahara have shown a broad consensus on the final status of the territory, which cannot be defined if not through international law and the relevant resolutions of the Security Council ".

The Sahrawi diplomat highlighted "the rejection of the members of the Security Council to the unilateral decisions taken by the outgoing president of the United States, Donald Trump", and expressed his "hope that the new US administration will reverse the Trump proclamation and maintain their support for the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination in accordance with Resolution 690 approved by the Security Council in 1991 ". SPS