Rwanda: Reasons to Consider Cogebanque's Digital Banking Platforms During Festive Season

As many people across the country are going about shopping for festivities, Cogebanque Plc is improving shoppers and business experiences using digital banking channels.

The lender has reduced reliance on cash during payments through their ongoing Mastercard campaign among others.

The ongoing campaign allows users to win prizes every time they use their Cogebanque Mastercard to pay for goods and services.

Through a campaign dubbed; "Biroroshye Hamwe na Cogebanque Mastercard," the Bank is rewarding frequent users of Mastercard debit, credit and prepaid cards, whereby customers who transact frequently stand a chance to win various prizes especially during the festive season.

With increased shopping opportunities around this season, users of Cogebanque's cards will win instantly or weekly reward customers with prizes such as; cash, shopping vouchers, fuel vouchers, laptops, smartphones, airtime, home appliances among others.

From the bank's digital banking channels, shoppers also enjoy benefits of convenience from compatibility from the financier to various platforms.

Raoul Ndayambaje the head of digital banking and alternative channels at Cogebanque said that their services are compatible with the different gadgets clients may prefer and are compatible with clients of all walks of life for both small and large scale use.

Ndayambaje said that they have worked to make sure their solutions are compatible with both smartphones as well as feature phones which are used by a section of the clientele.

This allows users to use the bank's mobile banking platform via application and USSD for a wide range of services for all user categories including; Account movement Alerts (SMS and email), balance requests, funds transfer, bank statement, bills payment, mobile money push and pull among others.

During the festive and holiday period, the last thing one would want is inability to pay for goods and services due to system downtime of a financial service operator which often leaves clients unable to access their funds or make transactions.

Cogebanque has ensured that the fate does not befall any of their clients by constantly adjusting their services and capabilities to avoid instances of downtime as well as fast response times in the event of any incident.

Ndayambaje said that application uptime is a key focus in their performance measurement and have continuously increased their systems' uptime and have a customer support service available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For businesses, adoption of digital payment options improves their clients' experience and is fast becoming a metric for customer satisfaction.