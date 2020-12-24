Zimbabwe: Bogus Cop, Soldiers Nabbed for Robbery

24 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Three suspected armed robbers, who were allegedly offering lifts to hitch-hikers along Simon Muzenda Street (formerly Fourth Street) before robbing them of cash and goods, have been arrested.

The trio is said to have been masquerading as police and army officers and using a black Honda Fit to pick up passengers before diverting to rob the unsuspecting passengers.

They were arrested by a team of officers from Rhodesville Police Station and one of the suspects was wearing police uniform

The suspects were yesterday still assisting police with investigations and are expected to appear in court soon.

It is alleged that the suspects would commit the robberies in Hillside near Mukuvisi Woodlands where they would dump their victims.

Their luck ran out when they were waylaid by police on Tuesday evening.

Police have been warning members of the public against boarding private vehicles as they can fall prey to robbers.

Early this month, two suspected armed robbers, believed to be part of a Harare gang that had been offering lifts to people before robbing them of their cash and valuables were arrested.

Blessing Kamushanga (26) and Oscar Mhozha (26) were allegedly targeting women around the Southerton area and were also using a Honda Fit.

They would mainly rob their victims of handbags, cash and other valuables.

Police said most robbers were using unregistered private vehicles and were mostly using Toyota Raum, Spacio, Fun Cargo, Ipsum and Honda Fit vehicles.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

