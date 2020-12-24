Zimbabwe: Veteran Journalist Dongozi Dies

24 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Veteran journalist and long-serving Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) secretary-general Foster Dongozi has died.

Dongozi, who is reported to have been suffering from a heart ailment for a long period, passed on last night at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

His death plunged the journalism fraternity into mourning, coming barely two days after that of another veteran journalist Charles Laiton.

Former ZUJ president Matthew Takaona last night said he was shattered by Dongoza's death.

"I am devastated. Shortly before his death there was an SOS call from his close relative that he was critical. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died after admission.

"He was one of the most tolerant persons whom I have ever worked with."

Takaona said the media fraternity had lost a great pillar who was sober minded in his approaches.

"Over the years he managed to unite journalists across the political divide, keeping the union away from partisan politics," he said.

Zimbabwe National Editors Forum secretary-general Isdore Guvamombe, who is also a former ZUJ vice president, described Dongozi as "a journalist with a conviction to drive journalism to greater heights."

"He was a unionist at heart. He had a conviction to transform journalism through defending its principles and rewarding hard working journalists. We all remember how he recently presided over this year's National Journalism Merit Awards. Those close to him knew he was sick that time, but he worked day and night to make them a success," said Guvamombe.

Information gathered from a close relative who declined to be named, said Dongoza had gotten seriously ill while visiting the construction site of his new home in Harare.

"When it started we never thought it was serious. We thought he had been affected by the smell of paint. But things got worse and he was rushed to hospital."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.