Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 1,133 New Cases, Total Surpasses 80,000

On Wednesday, 1,133 new COVID-19 cases were found in Nigeria, the second-highest daily tally ever.

Nigeria is currently experiencing its worst stretch to date of COVID-19 with the recent surge in new infections.

The total infections in the country has increased to over 80, 000.

On Wednesday, 1,133 new COVID-19 cases were found in Nigeria, the second-highest daily tally ever.

This is coming 48 hours after Nigeria's daily coronavirus infections fell for two consecutive days after over two weeks of high numbers across the country.

Health experts are raising serious concerns over the recent resurgence in infections which they believe could be more dangerous if citizens keep violating safety protocols.

Last week alone, 5,176 infections were reported - the highest weekly figure so far.

With the 1,133 new cases, Nigeria's total coronavirus cases rose sharply to 80,922.

This is according to an update Wednesday night by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC).

Deaths

The coronavirus death toll in Nigeria is also rising with the recent surge in cases contributing to fatalities as the country slips into the second wave of the pandemic.

According to the NCDC, there were five new deaths on Wednesday, raising the overall casualty in the nation since the start of the pandemic to 1,236.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Active cases in the country have risen from about 3,000 some weeks ago to over 10,000 due to a rise in new infections.

Of the over 80,000 cases so far in Nigeria, 69,274 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

So far, Nigeria has tested nearly 900, 000 of its 200 million people.

Specifics

The 1,133 new cases were reported from 18 states - Lagos (397), FCT (357), Kaduna (81), Plateau (63), Katsina (46), Sokoto (32), Oyo (28), Ogun (21), Kano (19), Rivers (18), Osun (13), Edo (12), Niger (12), Bayelsa (11), Borno (11), Bauchi (8), Jigawa (2), and Ondo (2).

Again, Abuja and Lagos led with 397 and 357 new cases respectively on Monday - more than half of the daily total.

Nigerian authorities say the country has slid into the second wave of the pandemic and have ordered the reopening of all isolation and treatment centres in the country.

The new variant of the coronavirus currently causing panic and concern in the United Kingdom and the European Union has been identified in Nigeria by scientists at the Africa Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID).

With the foregoing, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) made a "passionate appeal" to all Nigerians to take the COVID-19 prevention advisories very seriously now more than ever, especially during Yuletide festivities.

The Nigerian government has also reintroduced new restrictions to check the spread of the virus including closure of bars and nightclubs and limiting the number of people allowed in a public gathering.