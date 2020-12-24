Zimbabwe: First Lady Donates to Homes in Mash East

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday donated an assortment of groceries to disadvantaged children and the elderly in Mashonaland East Province.

She made the donations to four children and old people's homes through her charity organisation, Angel of Hope Foundation, which is helping the underprivileged.

The First Lady was being represented by the Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Aplonia Munzveregwi, who handed over the donations on her behalf.

Sen Munzverengwi expressed her appreciation to the First Lady and Angel of Hope Foundation for the kind gesture.

"We derive a lot of joy and cheer from the continued support from the First Lady, Amai Mnangagwa. Today we are witnessing the dispatch of groceries to four homes," she said.

"These are an early Christmas gift for four homes which are, Marondera Child Care, Ida Wekwako, Melfort Old People's Home and Makumbe Home.

Sen Munzverengwi said the First Lady's kind gesture would make the burden lighter for support groups in various homes.

"There is an ongoing feeding scheme in Wedza constituencies where hundreds of children are being fed at designated points," she said.

"The First Lady's heart continues to glow when she sees the needy. She has touched the hearts of single mothers, the elderly, the girl child as well as those in need of food in Wedza."

Melfort Old People's Home representative Mr Francis Garikai said; "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Amai Mnangagwa for donating Christmas goodies to us. This is not her first time to help us. The Christmas gifts she has donated will bring a smile to the elderly at our old people's home."

Reverend Clement Matulanga, who represented Mushawevana Children's Home said; "As you know we were affected by Covid-19 this year and we had no idea what to feed our children on Christmas. Now that the First Lady has come to our rescue, our children will be all smiles this Christmas."

Elton Majakwara who represented Marondera Childcare said: "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mai Auxillia Mnangagwa for this kind gesture during these hard times. We appreciate her for being considerate, she is a kind-hearted mother."

Agatha Mwashita, who was representing Makumbe children's home was pleasantly surprised by the First Lady's gesture.

Several charity organisations across the country have benefited from the First Lady's early Christmas treats, which are meant to improve the welfare of the underprivileged.