Kenya: Covid-19 Pandemic Should Not Cast Its Shadow On 2021

The festive season is here with us.

During such times, shopping malls are usually among the first to set the tone with mega sales and Christmas offers as their premises are decorated and lit. However, this festive season is like no other as the Covid-19 pandemic has cast its dark shadow on festivities.

As young people, this means we are all at risk of either contracting this deadly virus or spreading it unknowingly.

The government finds itself in a quandary whether to put the country on lockdown once again, toughen the existing restrictions or just let things remain as they are.

Most families in are also in a quagmire whether to travel upcountry, as most do during this season, or stay in cities to avoid putting elderly members at corona risk.

Toughens restrictions

What we must all keep in mind is that whether the government toughens restrictions or not, our actions as individuals will come with consequences that will affect both our lives as well as those of our loved ones.

Hopefully, our actions will have a positive impact on the current dire situation -- less infections and fatalities.

But not all hope is lost as earlier this week, the UK began administering the approved Pfizer vaccine, with priority given to those at high risk of succumbing to the virus.

These include the elderly, individuals with underlying conditions and frontline workers.

1.7 million lives

We pray this particular vaccine is what will finally save the world from this pandemic that has claimed more than 1.7 million lives.

At the end of the day, it all boils down to us as individuals: What we do today will definitely influence and affect what will happen tomorrow.

For sure none of us would want to go through another year like 2020.

So as we mark Christmas, let us enjoy responsibly, sparing a thought for those we have lost to this terrible virus.

In the same breath, let us look forward to a Covid-19-free 2021.

Stay safe and happy holidays!

Are you aged 10-20 and would like to be Nation's young reporter? Email your 400-600-word article to diversity@ke.nationmedia.com