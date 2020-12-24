Kenya: Kmsf to Serve Drifting, Drag Racing On Menu in Bold 2021 Calendar

The Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) on Wednesday released its competitions calendar for 2021 which, for the first time, included drag racing and drifting championships.

Inaugural competitions in these new categories will be organised by the Rallye Sport Club, Mombasa Motor Club and Delta Motor Sports Club, separately, with the KMSF eager to attract younger audiences into motorsports, especially with Kenya hosting a round of the World Rally Championships --the Safari Rally -- in June.

The drag and drifting championships are meant for "souped-up" machines which are able to produce more than the 300 break horse power, and which are usually regulated by the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Drag Racing is a type motor racing in which automobiles or motorcycles (usually specially prepared for the purpose) compete, usually two at a time, to be the first to cross a set finish line.

Excited and optimistic

The race follows a short, straight course from a standing order over a measured distance, most commonly a quarter mile (402 metres), which has it has become increasingly popular as it has become standard for the top fuel dragsters and funny cars.

Electronic timing and speed sensing systems have been used to record race results since the 1960s.

Phineas Kimathi, the CEO of the WRC Safari Rally and chairman of the KMSF, was yesterday excited and optimistic about hosting the new events.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are going to make it an interesting championship on tracks across the country. The races have until recently been run under different club with no proper rules," Kimathi told Nation Sport.

Kimathi added: "We want to make it more popular than football by the time we reach 2023. It is a very popular sport elsewhere in the world regulated by FIA also."

Drifting is a driving technique where the driver intentionally oversteers, with loss of traction, while maintaining control and driving the car through the entirety of a corner.

RSC will run three drag racing events while newly formed Delta Motor Sports Club will and MMC will each host two events.

There will be six rounds of the drifting events to be shared by RSC, Delta and MMC respectively. Delta will also host five rounds of the "Time Trials."

As usual there will be eight rounds of the Kenya National Rally Championship events to be hosted by seven different clubs with KMSF taking charge of the WRC Safari Rally.

The African Rally Championship will combine of six events spread over Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and South Africa.

Depending on the status of the coronavirus, the rest of the calendar includes eight autocross events, 10 karting competitions, four rally raids, six 4x4 contests, four Hill Climb competitions and six Training Rally contests.

abdulsidi2@gmail.com