South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Coronavirus Covid-19 On 24 December

press release

As of 1pm on 23 December, the Western Cape has 35 450 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 181 905 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 140 594 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

181 905

Total recoveries

140 594

Total deaths

5719

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

35 450

Tests conducted

971156

Hospitalisations

2 863, of which 333 are in high care or ICU

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 142 deaths between 21 and 22 December 2020, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 5 719 (as at 18:00 on 22 December 2020. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features items such as active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard