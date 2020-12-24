South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Coronavirus Covid-19 On 24 December

As of 1pm on 23 December, the Western Cape has 35 450 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 181 905 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 140 594 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
181 905
Total recoveries
140 594
Total deaths
5719
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
35 450
Tests conducted
971156
Hospitalisations
2 863, of which 333 are in high care or ICU
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 142 deaths between 21 and 22 December 2020, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 5 719 (as at 18:00 on 22 December 2020. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.
Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features items such as active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard