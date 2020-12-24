South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyer On Coronavirus Covid-19 Support to Farmers

23 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Covid-19 support should help all farmers - not only black farmers

The Western Cape Government rejects racially-based Covid-19 support to farmers and agri-businesses.

During Covid-19 it became evidently clear that our farmers and farm workers play a critical role in food security and humanitarian relief efforts. It is also clear that agriculture is leading the economic recovery of South Africa.

Farmers and the Agricultural Sector need policy certainty and government support free from any racial classification.

Casidra, a Western Cape Public Entity, recently published an advert that used race as qualifying criteria for Covid-19 Government support.

This conflicts with the policy position of the Democratic Alliance run Western Cape Government.

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture (WCDoA) does not support this racially-based advert.

Therefore, I have instructed Casidra to withdraw the advertisement and apologise to farmers and the agricultural sector in the Western Cape.

I too apologise for the publication of the advert by Casidra.

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture rejects the use of racially-based criteria.

The WCDoA believes that Government's assistance to farmers should be needs-based and NOT race-based.

We should help all farmers in South Africa, irrespective of their race - this is our commitment to a non-racial society. In this way, we will create an inclusive culture and start the building blocks on a truly non-racial South Africa.

We should respect the contribution of all farmers in South Africa, irrespective of race. Covid-19 support should help all farmers, because all farmers are critical for food security in South Africa.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.