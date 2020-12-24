Zimbabwe: Hopes U.S.$14m Hydro-Power Project to Inject Life Into Masvingo Economy

Villages in Masvingo rural under chief Murinye area are upbeat over a US$14m hydro power project expected to commence in the first quarter of next year.

Upon completion, the project is expected to contribute 5 megawatts of electricity into the national grid.

The plant will be built at the Lake Mutirikiwi dam wall. The dam is one of the largest inland water bodies.

The company, Great Zimbabwe Hydro, said it has completed feasibility studies and has already secured all necessary paperwork for the project to kick-start by March next year.

Company's project coordinator Hubert Chipfumbu said all is now set of the ground-breaking ceremony.

"We are set to go. We have completed all out paperwork and we have even notified the traditional leadership where the plant is going to be built.

"From our projections, we are going to require at least a 300 strong workforce and mostly we are targeting to employ locals save for technical positions," he said.

Chief Murinye, whose area is set to benefit from the multi-million-dollar project, said the initiative will transform the lives of ordinary people in his area.

He said apart from employment creation for his people, the project will contribute significantly into the province's economy.

"Once the project has been completed, we hope that the electricity situation will greatly improve in the province, industries in Masvingo that have been complaining of power blackouts will now have something to smile about," he said.

Zimbabwe gets a lot of its electricity from imports with load-shedding affecting both home and industry users as the country battles to meet demand.