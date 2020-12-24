Nigeria: Bamidele Express Concern Over Worsening Insecurity, Killings

24 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has expressed concern over the rising waves of kidnapping, banditry and killings, saying the situation required concerted physical and spiritual warfare, to rescue the nation from the verge of collapse.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District at the Senate appealed to Nigerians, to in the spirit abounds in the birth of Jesus Christ pray against worsening insecurity in the country.

The All Progressives Congress stalwart said the year 2020 has been a memorable year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSARS violent crisis that led to the partial closure of the nation's economy, expressing confidence that such debilitating occurrences may not resurge with attitudinal change and prayers in 2021.

Bamidele said this in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, in his congratulatory message to Christians on the occasion of the Christmas festivity.

The federal parliamentarian said as the nation approaches another fiscal year, the time has come for President, Muhammadu Buhari to sharpen the security architectures and make prepare them for the real task of securing the nation and its people.

"2020 has been riddled with series of odious and distasteful narratives for Nigeria. The global pandemic and the #EndSARS protest hit the nation so hard, thereby adversely affecting the economic wellbeing of the people.

"Nigerians won't forget in a hurry, the 43 farmers that were decapitated by insurgents in Zabarmari in Borno State and the 343 students abducted in Kankara Government Science College in Katsina.

"These were apart from other horrendous cases of kidnapping and killings across the geopolitical zones of our country, which makes everyone feel endangered and perceived governments as not really capable of protecting the citizens.

"The major kernel of any government is the protection of lives and property as enunciated in the constitution and government must display the capacity to be able to discharge this onerous duty to Nigerian citizens.

"The citizens must complement whatever efforts the government is doing by embracing rebranding efforts and change their attitudes to life.

"We must as citizens shun corrupt tendencies, criminalities and actions that would further escalate the current socio-economic woes quaking the foundation of our nation, for our destiny lies in our hands.

"But we can't stand spiritually strong to make supplications when we are disunited and wallow in iniquities.

"Let us in the spirit of Christmas exhibit love, sacrifice, piousness, and remain committed to redirecting our nation to the path of sanity and greatness".

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.