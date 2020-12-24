Liberia: Communities Use New App to Track Illegal Logging

Salayea — Rural towns and villages are now using ForestLink, a new app, to track illicit forest operations and deforestation across Liberia, including illegal logging and mining, and poaching in their communities. The tool also makes it possible for them to store and share information on mobile phones in a short period of time from the places those unlawful activities are reported.

"This is one better way that we can improve the forest sector management and governance process," says Samuel Kwenah, the contact person for the extractive industry and human rights at Save My Future Foundation (SAMFU. "This is a very good system that will help to ensure transparency and accountability in the forest sector. We are going to support it to the fullest."

Developed by Rainforest Foundation (RFUK) in 2015, ForestLink is part of the group's goal of strengthening community oversight in managing their forest resources. The technology forms part of growing international efforts aimed at ending illegal timber sales across West Africa's tropical rainforest. Liberia is one of the latest countries where the app is being used. It has been in use in Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana and Peru.

The app is a breakthrough for communities affected by logging concessions, who struggled over the years to keep companies and government in check, and intruders out of their forests. User-friendly, it asks the yes or no questions and can record details such as the diameter of trees. It has room for report on violations of forest laws and regulations.

"We are very excited and upbeat that the technology would make a significant difference. Tracking violations in the past proved to be difficult as volunteer would manually collect information from the field, come to Monrovia before preparing their reports," says Roland Harris, the head of Independent Forest Monitors (IFM), the civil society group that is training community volunteers to use the app. "This took a lot of time, resources, and energy. By then, it was difficult to validate whether or not these reports were scientific or evidence-based."

Since its introduction in Africa three years ago, the technology has made important inventions in helping Cameroonian and Peruvian authorities halt several instances of illegal forest operations and timber sales there. That is starting to happen in Liberia, too. Several violations have also been tracked in Lofa, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Sinoe, and Gbapolu counties in the last 10 months, community volunteers say.

"According to reports that we have in our possession, logging companies are seriously operating out of their concession areas," says Washington Kpawulu, a volunteer from the Mulbah Willie Village, situated four kilometers northeast of the Salayea District.

Kpawulu did not say what logging companies were involved and where the irregularities were recorded. However, Harris announced that that information on the violation would be released in the group's first major report on the new technology in the first quarter of next year. Harris and team had planned to launch the report at the end of last month but did not meet deadline.