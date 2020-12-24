Liberia: Lawsuit Hangs Over President Weah

Cllr. Arthur Johnson, a renowned Liberian Lawyer has threatened to drag President George Weah before the full bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia in any attempt to release his [Weah] fifth song.

Cllr. Johnson disclosed plan to petition the Honorable Supreme Court for a writ of Mandamus to compel President George Weah to focus on the job for which he was elected to do.

Making the disclosure in an interview on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, Cllr. Johnson mentioned that his intention to file a legal action against President George Manneh Weah is due to that fact that the Liberian Head of State has chosen singing over doing the job for which he was elected especially in the wake of mountaineering economic hardship in the Country.

Cllr. Johnson indicated that Weah was to perform a specific task that is leading the Liberian people to better living conditions and not singing when the economy is in recession and families are going to bed on empty stomach.

He bewailed "The President is the father of the nation. The timing of his music is not right. It is like a father who leaves his family without food and return singing to them while they are hungry."

Cllr. Johnson furthered you cannot have someone like President Weah sitting in the presidency and ignoring everything that is affecting the people and the current situation in the nation.

The Liberian Lawyer said he is embarrassed and trouble about the future and destiny of the Country amidst how the President is proceeding.

"Agreed he was a football star before becoming President, but now he is the President and not a singer nor a footballer again; he is also the father of the Nation, the philosophy king and he should be that person to lead the country in the rightful perspective," Johnson.