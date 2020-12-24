Zimbabwe: Zinwa Sues Beitbridge Over $32 Million Unpaid Debt

24 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has dragged Beitbridge Municipality to court for failing to pay $32 057 385.32 which the border town owes the water authority.

According to court papers, from June 2011 to 30 June this year, ZINWA supplied the local authority with a total 18 489 077 cubic metres of water.

"In accordance, thereto the plaintiff agreed with defendant to sell water to the latter for a fee," reads the summons in part.

"In the period extending from 30th June 2011 to 30 June 2020, the plaintiff supplied to defendant varying amounts of water totalling 18 489 077 cubic metres on varying, recurring monthly invoices, totalling a sum of $53 001 948.31."

According to the court papers, Beitbridge municipality was supposed to have paid ZINWA upon receipt of an invoice.

"The defendant was supposed to pay for the water upon receipt of an invoice. The defendant has failed to pay the whole amounts invoiced to it and as at the 30th of June 2020, was in arrears to plaintiff in the total sum of $32 057 385 .32," said the water authority in the application.

Beitbridge is yet respond to the application.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.