Nigeria: Malabu's OPL 245 - Govt, Shell, AGIP Lose Bid to Stop Abacha's Suit

24 December 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected moves by the federal government, Shell Nigeria Exploration, Nigeria Agip Exploration Company and others to prevent the hearing of a suit seeking to reclaim the Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245 originally awarded to Malabu Oil and Gas Limited.

The suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/201/2017 was filed in the name of Malabu Oil and Gas Ltd by Mohammed Sani Abacha, son of the late Head of State, Sani Abacha, who claimed to be the majority shareholder of the oil firm. In a ruling on Tuesday, Justice Binta Nyako dismissed the preliminary objections filed by the defendants in the case and held that the court has jurisdiction to hear the case as it relates to oil and gas.

As against the contention by the defendants, Justice Nyako also held that the suit was not caught by the Public Officers Protection Act and as such, was not statute-barred. She further held that the plaintiff was right to have included the Minister of Petroleum as a defendant because the minister being a juristic personality could sue and be sued. Justice Nyako held that, as against the contention by the defendants, the suit did not amount to an abuse of the process of the court.

After lawyers to parties, including Reuben Atabo (for the plaintiff), assured the court that they were ready to proceed to the hearing of the substantive suit, Justice Nyako adjourned till March 9, 2021, for hearing. Defendants in the suit are the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Shell Nigeria UltraDeep Ltd, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd, Nigeria Agip Exploration Company Ltd and former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete.

