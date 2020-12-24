Nigeria: Buratai Storms Yobe, Assures of Drastic Security Measures for North East

24 December 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen. Tukur Buratai has assured Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni that the army is taking drastic measures on the Damaturu-Maiduguri road to safeguard the lives of the people.

He gave the assurance yesterday when he visited the governor in Damaturu. According to Buratai, the army will comb areas that have security challenges. "We will have strategic engagements in the next few weeks to further improve security in these areas," the COAS assured.

Responding, Governor Buni commended the army for their commitment to the fight against insurgency and banditry across the nation. He assured the support of the state government to the fight against insecurity. Buni attributed the relative peace enjoyed in the state and North East to the commitment of the Nigerian army and other security organisations.

