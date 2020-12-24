Nigeria: Govt Okays N44.5bn for Rehabilitation of Roads, Power

24 December 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

The federal government has approved contracts worth N44.5 billion for the ministries of Works and Housing, Power and Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It also approved the sum of N8.1 billion for the completion of the rehabilitation of some roads across Nigeria. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Fashola listed the benefiting states to include Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ogun, Kogi, Edo, Yobe and Delta states, as well as the FCT, Abuja. He said: "The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum on behalf of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA.

This was for general repairs, emergency repairs and maintenance of roads and critical intervention on 10 roads in different parts of Nigeria. "One is the maintenance of Ikot Ekpene-Itu road in Cross River State, repair and maintenance of Onitsha - Aguleri-Adani road in Anambra State, the general maintenance of Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji road, reinstatement of failed pavement sections on the ZubaAbaji road in the FCT, Major maintenance repairs along AtanAgbara in the border of Lagos and Ogun states along Badagri area, general maintenance of Okene-Adogo-AjaokutaItobe road in Kogi State, the construction of Aden Bridge between Okada and OgboguiAbangbe spur to Benin-Shagamu dual carriageway in Edo State, general maintenance repairs of Potiskum-Fika-Ngalda-Gombe road in Yobe State, general maintenance repairs of BeninAsaba-Onitsha dual carriageway, that is existing road to the Niger Bridge, general maintenance repairs of the Warri-Benin carriageway in Delta State

