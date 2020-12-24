Nigeria: Insecurity - No Amount of Discouragement Can Deter Me - Governor Matawalle

24 December 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle has reaffirmed his commitment to tackling the insecurity situation bedeviling the North-west, adding that no amount of discouragement will deter him. He also dismissed recent insinuations by a spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress (APC) that he was harbouring bandits, adding his hard work speaks for itself. Speaking when a 4-man delegation led by the NGF chairman and Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, visited him in Abuja, The visibly elated Matawalle further stated that he was encouraged with the visit which will serve as an elixir for his renewed efforts to do more so that his people can sleep with their two eyes closed.

"No amount of discouragement can deter me from doing what is right to salvage my people from the menace of banditry and other criminality", Governor Matawalle assured. He noted with utter dismay that after sleepless nights he spent working hard to assist in the release of Kankara children, a spokesman of the All Progressive Congress accused him of harbouring bandits who terrorise his neighbours. "I intended to sue in this case, but for the intervention of my brother, the Yobe state governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, who assured me the officer will be reprimanded for such a callous statement. I am waiting to see the action that the APC will take since it has dissociated itself from the statement", Governor Matawalle said.

He commended the Governors Forum for the encouragement and financial support to the victims of banditry in the state. He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the support he has always rendered to him in the fight against banditry in the state. The chairman of the Governors Forum team comprised of himself, the governors of Jigawa, Kebbi and Sokoto states (with Sokoto state governor in absentia), Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Aminu WaziriTambuwal respectively

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.