Somalia: Electoral Commission Sets Upper House Elections Date

Somalia's disputed electoral commission has announced the date for the senate elections.

The commission has released the schedule for the upcoming elections, for the upper house of the parliament saying that the registration of candidates for the upper house election would begin will begin next week.

The committee also said that from December 31 to January 6, 2021, they will complete the election of seats in the upper house.

"Registration of candidates the Upper House elections will begin on December 26, 2020, while State Presidents are expected to issue a list of candidates on December 29, 2020, and elections for Upper House seats will be completed between December 31, 2020, and January 6, 2021," the commission said in a statement.

"Federal and state election commissions will also begin the process of registering, verifying and training members of traditional elders and civil society to participate in the selection of electoral delegates on 7 January 2021,"

The board also urged all stakeholders in the elections to be transparent to both participate in elections, they suggested that the observers inside and outside of their role in monitoring the elections to happen, to ensure transparency in the process elections in the country.

The commission did not announce the schedule for the presidential and and lowe house elections

Somalia missed the deadline to hold its parliamentary elections on Dec. 1 as agreed by the federal government and six regional states earlier this year.

The move comes at a time of heightened tensions between the federal government and opposition candidates, who have boycotted the commission's announcement of a timetable for the election, exacerbating tensions over the election.

Opposition leaders had called for reforms, raising concerns regarding the election commission and its capacity to hold a free, fair and credible vote. The last elections were held in 2016.