West Africa: LCP Honors ECOWAS Ambassador Ajisomo

The Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP) has honored the out-going Special Representative of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission in Liberia for partnering and supporting peace interventions efforts and other social justice, including women led programs in the country.

The Executive Director of LCP, Cultural Ambassador JuliEndee, said relationship with ECOWAS Ambassador BabatundeOlanrewajuAjisomo has grown stronger especially, from "the passionate way we both shared our views and perspectives on peace, security and the rule of law."

Ambassador Endee made the statement Tuesday at a farewell program held at the LCP's Head Office in Monrovia for Ambassador Ajisomo, as he ends his assignment in Liberia after seven years. She acknowledged the remarkable contributions and services Ambassador Ajisomo has made to Liberia and its people over the years.

"As an institution, we want to personally thank you for the longstanding [relationship] with the LCP and the support to Liberia's peace and development processes", she added. Ambassador Endee stressed that the ECOWAS Commission has contributed to Liberia greatly to ensuring peace and stability here.

She noted that ECOWAS' tremendous sacrifices here led Liberia to successfully conducted free and fair electoral processes which led to the peaceful transfer of power for the first time since 1944.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Ajisomo expressed delight and gratitude to LCP and Ambassador Endee for the honor and promised to promote the cultural and artistic works of Liberia through the LCP. He described Ambassador Endee as a gift to West Africa to enhance the beauty of tradition and culture in the region.

He suggested a need to promote and develop Liberian culture through tourism spearheaded by the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism which could create more jobs and generate some revenues for government.

Ambassador Ajisomo emphasized that Liberians should continue to maintain and sustain peace and stability of the country and promote developmental drive, noting that ECOWAS was mandated not just to maintain peace, but also to ensure the development of Liberia.