Liberia: NaFAA Collects Final Fees for 2020

A joint fisheries enforcement and compliance team has begun touring fishing communities across Liberia to collect remaining 2020 license fees and create awareness for 2021 fishing license fees.

Accvording to a press release, the fisheries enforcement and compliance team comprising NaFAA, the Liberia National Coast Guard, Liberia Immigration Services, and the Liberia National Police is touring coastal beaches and also conducting sea patrols.

The tour is taking place in all nine coastal counties namely; Montserrado, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Sinoe, Grand Kru and Maryland counties with several teams. Currently, a southeast team is touring fishing communities in Grand Bassa County, following its initial tour of fishing communities through Marshall City Margibi County.

Speaking upon arrival of the team on the beaches of little Bassa Tuesday, December 23, 2020, the Deputy Director General for Technical Services William Y. Boeh urged local fishermen to cooperate with the government by paying their 2020 fishing license fees.

Mr. Boeh, who was accompanied by some technicians, including Associate Directors Patrick Davies and Anthony Yokie, stressed that no fishermen will go fishing without making fully payment. He stated that the fishing fees are pivotal to NaFAA's contribution to the national budget which impact continuous development projects in the country.

Boeh warned all fishermen who have not paid their 2020 license fees since January 2020 to immediately begin payment, as their action is in complete violation of the 2019 Fisheries Law and Regulations of Liberia.

As a matter of enforcement, the NaFAA Deputy Director for Technical Services pointed out that "no fisherman will be allowed to go fishing beginning now until full payment is made of 2020."

More than 80 fishermen in little Bassa, and Bassa Point fishing communities were ordered not to go fishing until they pay their 2020 fishing license fees.

Meanwhile, the joint fisheries enforcement and compliance team has a 24-day mandate from the Director General Emma MetiehGlassco to tour all fishing communities across Liberia to ensure the collection of the remaining 2020 fishing license fees and at the same time increase awareness for 2021 collection.