Liberia: NaFAA Collects Final Fees for 2020

24 December 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

A joint fisheries enforcement and compliance team has begun touring fishing communities across Liberia to collect remaining 2020 license fees and create awareness for 2021 fishing license fees.

Accvording to a press release, the fisheries enforcement and compliance team comprising NaFAA, the Liberia National Coast Guard, Liberia Immigration Services, and the Liberia National Police is touring coastal beaches and also conducting sea patrols.

The tour is taking place in all nine coastal counties namely; Montserrado, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Sinoe, Grand Kru and Maryland counties with several teams. Currently, a southeast team is touring fishing communities in Grand Bassa County, following its initial tour of fishing communities through Marshall City Margibi County.

Speaking upon arrival of the team on the beaches of little Bassa Tuesday, December 23, 2020, the Deputy Director General for Technical Services William Y. Boeh urged local fishermen to cooperate with the government by paying their 2020 fishing license fees.

Mr. Boeh, who was accompanied by some technicians, including Associate Directors Patrick Davies and Anthony Yokie, stressed that no fishermen will go fishing without making fully payment. He stated that the fishing fees are pivotal to NaFAA's contribution to the national budget which impact continuous development projects in the country.

Boeh warned all fishermen who have not paid their 2020 license fees since January 2020 to immediately begin payment, as their action is in complete violation of the 2019 Fisheries Law and Regulations of Liberia.

As a matter of enforcement, the NaFAA Deputy Director for Technical Services pointed out that "no fisherman will be allowed to go fishing beginning now until full payment is made of 2020."

More than 80 fishermen in little Bassa, and Bassa Point fishing communities were ordered not to go fishing until they pay their 2020 fishing license fees.

Meanwhile, the joint fisheries enforcement and compliance team has a 24-day mandate from the Director General Emma MetiehGlassco to tour all fishing communities across Liberia to ensure the collection of the remaining 2020 fishing license fees and at the same time increase awareness for 2021 collection.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.