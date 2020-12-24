Liberia: Gateway Medical Clinic Opens in Slipway Community

24 December 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Winston W. Parley

A private medical institution known as Gateway Medical Clinic has been opened in Slipway Community to solve all the health problems of sick Liberians and other residents in Montserrado County Electoral District #8. The NewDawn has been informed by the management of the institution that the clinic provides a 24 - hour service, including holidays for patients.

A document from the institution discloses that the clinic is engaged in providing Emergency Room and Ambulance Services Management; Medical and Surgical Management; Antenatal Care and Delivery; Postnatal Care for mother and infants including vaccination and men and women infertility instigation treatment.

Speaking to this paper, the happy residents including Ma Howa Coleman, FatumataDorley and Charles Duncan explained that inhabitants of the area were compelled to transfer their sick patients including children to other health centers in Monrovia due to the absence of a modern health clinic to resolve critical medical problems faced by their patients.

For his part, a medical student at the United Methodist University in Monrovia Josiah Hens believes that the presence of the Gateway Medical Clinic will save the inhabitants of Slipway and other adjacent communities the continuous embarrassment in accessing a modern medical clinic.

He adds that with the presence of the Gateway Medical Clinic in the area, the emergency cases would be minimized. He encourages the management of the clinic to also consider opening branches in other parts of the country.

Hens also advises inhabitants of Slipway Community to take advantage of the medical services being rendered to them by ensuring that they visit the clinic to know the status even if they are not feeling sick.

He recalls that several persons had reportedly died in the community before reaching a health center in previous years.

The clinic is said to have professional and highly qualified medical staff including a doctor who caters to specialized ultrasonography, cancers, tumors investigation and treatment.

Additionally, it is said to have quality laboratory investigations; dispensary and pharmacy of quality drugs and medicines; and health preventive education and awareness.

