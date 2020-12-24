Malawi: Cama Cautions Over Excessive Festive Season Spending

24 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has urged consumers across the country to be cautious when spending during this festive season.

Cama executive director John Kapito said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that customers need to make proper budgets before making any expenditures.

Kapito noted that during Christmas and New Year period consumers spend money on a number of activities which demand a lot of money.

Reads the statement in part: "Christmas and New Year are here once again and it is a period that consumers spend most of their money on a number of activities which demand a lot of money for purchase of new things like food, new clothes, organising parties and travel.

"All these events demand a lot of money and it is important for consumers to make proper planning and budgets before spending any money."

He also cautioned against borrowing from unregistered money lenders and urged people to protect themselves from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement has described this year's festive period as the worst, saying consumers do not have money due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has had a huge impact on people's income.

"Most consumers have been retrenched while most companies have shut down due to the poor economic activities," the statement reads further.

Among others, Cama has asked consumers to plan all expenses with family, avoid impulse buying or any influence by promotions and advertisements, avoid purchase of unnecessary luxury goods and services, and reduce unnecessary travel.

