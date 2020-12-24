Tanzanian Class Faces Big Hurdle in Mwale Fight

TANZANIAN boxer Ibrahim Class must stretch his muscles in order to beat Malawian Dennis Mwale in the fight christened Jackson Group Night to be staged at Next Door Arena in Masaki, Dar es Salaam on January 29th, next year.

Class and Mwale will fight for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) lightweight title in a bout organised by the Jackson Group Sports under founder and the Chief Executive Officer, Kelvin Twissa with Azam Media joining as the main sponsor.

The boxer's record shows that he has not lost a fight since he started professional career in 2017. He has won all eight bouts, three of them by Technical Knockout (TKO) and five fights won on points while Class has a record of 24 wins with six losses.

The bouts that Mwale won by knockout was that against Khaya Busakwe held on August 31 last year in Johannesburg. Mwale beat his opponent by TKO in the fifth round. He also won by TKO in the fifth round when he beat South African boxer, Thanduxobo Hatyeni in Pretoria. The third TKO win was against Sifison Khuzwayo.

Similarly, records show the boxer has fought many fights outside Malawi. Most of which were staged in South Africa, and he is one of the most feared boxers in South African paid boxing. For her part, Twissa said that preparations are progressing well and all boxers are in the process of preparing for the fight.

"We are now in preparation ahead of the bout and I call on sponsors to join them in developing the game," said Twissa.