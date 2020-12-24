Tanzania: Out Vows Continued Quality Education

THE Open University of Tanzania (OUT) has pledged to continue providing quality and affordable education to Tanzanians and the rest of the world to allow more students to benefit from the institution.

The remarks were made by the university officials in separate occasions, including students' orientation to mark the beginning of the academic year 2020/21.

The OUT Director of Examination Syndicate, Dr Said Ally said the university is obligated to provide quality education to learners in order to ensure that it transforms people's lives at national and international level.

"We are committed to deliver best services to students, staff and the public to enhance academic excellence of the university," said Dr Said.

He said the Directorate is an integral component of the University's administration, saying it is a hub which provides a linkage between teaching units, faculties and departments on one side, and regional, coordination and examination centres on the other.

"The Directorate of Examinations Syndicate is dedicated to University's vision of being a World Class Open and Online University which provides affordable and quality education," said Dr Said.

Coordinator of University Teaching and Learning Services Unit (UTLS), Dr Yohana Lawi said OUT follows an Open Distance Learning (ODL) model of tuition, which represents an approach or philosophy that combines the principles of learnercenteredness, lifelong learning, flexibility of learning and removal of barriers to access.

"Unlike other higher learning institutions in Tanzania and the whole of East Africa sub region, OUT recognises prior learning and provision of relevant learner support in order to enhance relevant skills," said Dr Lawi.

He said it is important for new and continuing students to understand two important concepts that will guide them in studies at OUT, which are Distance and Open Learning.

"Distance Learning is a process whereby the student learns while separated from the tutor/teacher, while Open Learning is any form of learning with strong emphasis on flexibility and learner centeredness", emphasised Dr Lawi.