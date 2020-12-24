Tanzania: Project Set to Boost Maternal Health Fight

AT least 11bn/- has been set aside for a three year 'Safe Reproduction' project in the Lake zone, as part of efforts to fight maternal deaths and other related complications.

The Coordinator of the Reproductive Health Department in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Felix Bundala made the revelation early this week during the launch of the project in the region.

"It kicked-off in October this year and it is supposed to be a country-wide project, but will start with four regions in the Lake Zone, namely Shinyanga, Mwanza, Kagera and Geita, and one of the Northern Zone- Manyara, where maternal-related complications pose a big challenge. The project sponsor is the Manyara Regional referral Haydom Lutheran hospital," said Dr Bundala.

The Project Supervisor, Dr Benjamin Kamala commented that the scheme will reduce the problem since various important working tools, including the device to monitor a fetus development, including heartbeats in the womb, have been made available.

Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Mr Albert Msovela, urged health service providers in the reproductive health's departments to effectively apply their profession in a bid to strengthen the war against infants and mothers' deaths.

He said that the number of expectant mothers who used to deliver at homes has dropped as a result of an increase in dispensaries and health centres in the region.

"We have been collaborating with various stakeholders to run public awareness campaigns, encouraging members of the community to join the war against maternal complications. Show your love to expectant mothers, apply your profession and stick to working ethics to attract all mothers to attend hospital services," advised the RAS.

"I know you face some challenges. Just come together and seek solutions for issues in your capacity. If they are beyond your ability, then visit relevant authorities. Get to know that ending infants and expectants' deaths needs collaborative efforts, let everyone play his/her role."