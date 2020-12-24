Tanzania: Simba Face Tall Order Vs Platinum

TANZANIA envoys Simba face a tall order to clear FC Platinum hurdle in the return leg of CAF Champions League match in Dar es Salaam, after a 1-0 loss in Harare yesterday.

The loss now tasks Simba to win over 2-goal margin to see themselves back into the group stage of the championship. From what FC Platinum displayed at home, Simba must increase pace and sharpness if they want to dump out the Zimbabweans.

A 1-0 win for Simba will force the match into penalty shootout, as the teams will seal the 180 minutes of the two legged duel tied 1-1. The match started with a cautious game from both sides though it was Simba who attacked first in the early minutes.

Hassan Dilunga attempted to put Simba forward in the 5th minute, but his efforts didn't pay off after his feeble shot ended in the hands of Platinum custodian. Four minutes later, Meddie Kagere made another attempt for Simba, but Platinum's strong fortress stopped the Premier League top scorer.

In response to Simba's attempts, Perfect Chikwende delivered Platinum an opening goal in the 17th minute after skillfully outpacing Simba's defender Pascal Wawa, before delivering a powerful ground shot past Aishi Manula.

After conceding the goal Simba began to draft careful raids at Platinum goal, and Luis Miquissone was close to level it in the 19th minute, but his strike went a few inches wide. The first half completed with Platinum leading 1-0. In the 64th minute Larry Bwalya attempted to level but his powerful strike was saved by Platinum goalie for a fruitless corner.

Joash Onyanga delivered a powerful header that could put Simba forward, but it went above the bar. Chris Mgalu wasted another chance that required his attentiveness, but it only produced a goal kick.

To reach this stage, Simba crashed out Nigerian side Plateau United by an aggregate of 1-0, courtesy of an all-important away goal netted by locomotive midfielder Clatous Chama. While Platinum made their way to the next round after pocketing 4-1 aggregate win over Costa De Sol of Mozambique.

They registered 2-1 in Maputo first leg played before claiming a 2-0 win in the return leg. Platinum on their side had the best record in CAF Champions League in 2018/19 and 2019/20 season, completing in the group stage.

Platinum are the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League defending champions, they collected 62 points after pocketing 17 wins, 11 draws and lost six times.

December 23rd was good day for Namungo, the Tanzanian envoys in the CAF Confederation Cup who posted a sweet 2-0 victory over El Hillal El Obeid of Sudan at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam yesterday. Goals from Sixtus Sabilo in the 16th minute and Stephen Sey in the 31st minute were enough to earn Namungo a vital win.

In other CAF Champions League games; the Sudanese Al Merreikh FC smashed Enyimba of Nigeria 3-0; Nkana FC of Zambia were forced to complete the game with a 1-1 draw over Petro de Luanda of Angola; and Gazelle FC of Chad walking out of the pitch with Zamalek of Egypt by goalless draw