Angola: Pre-Conscription Registration Process Announced

Luanda — The pre-conscription registration of Angolan males born between January 1st and December 31st, 2003, will take place next year, countrywide, from January 4th to February 28th.

On a note that has reached ANGOP, the Ministry of Defence and Veterans of the Homeland determines that the measure is extended to male citizens born in the previous year who did not take part in the pre-military registration.

The Pre-conscription registration process is carried out under the Law number 1/93, of 26 March (General Law on Military Service).