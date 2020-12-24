Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers a Total of 16,931 Positive Cases

23 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola registers a total of 16,931 positive cases of Covid-19, which resulted in 394 deaths, 9807 recovered and 6730 active.

According to the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, of the active cases 3 patients are in critical condition, 4 severe, 75 are moderate, a 117 in mild conditions, and 6,531 are asymptomatic.

According to the government official, who was clarifying aspects about the evolution chart of the pandemic in Angola, the country registered, in the last 24 hours, a total of 129 new cases, a single death and 78 recovered.

Regarding the cases reported in this period, 43 were in Luanda, 23 in Zaire, 17 in Huambo, 14 in Cabinda, 12 in Lunda Norte, 4 in Bié, 3 in Benguela, 3 in Malanje, 2 in Uíge and 2 in Moxico, while the provinces of Lunda Sul and Huíla registered one case each.

The ages of these new case range from three months to 78 years, of which 74 are male and 55 female.

She also informed the recovery of 78 patients, aged between four and 64 years, 59 in Luanda, 17 in Benguela and 2 in Huambo.

According to the minister, the most affected areas in Luanda Province, the epicenter of the disease in Angola, are Belas, Cacuaco, Cazenga, Ingombota, Icolo and Bengo, Kilamba Kiaxi, Maianga, Talatona, Samba, Sambizanga and Viana.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.