Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers a Total of 16,931 Positive Cases

Luanda — Angola registers a total of 16,931 positive cases of Covid-19, which resulted in 394 deaths, 9807 recovered and 6730 active.

According to the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, of the active cases 3 patients are in critical condition, 4 severe, 75 are moderate, a 117 in mild conditions, and 6,531 are asymptomatic.

According to the government official, who was clarifying aspects about the evolution chart of the pandemic in Angola, the country registered, in the last 24 hours, a total of 129 new cases, a single death and 78 recovered.

Regarding the cases reported in this period, 43 were in Luanda, 23 in Zaire, 17 in Huambo, 14 in Cabinda, 12 in Lunda Norte, 4 in Bié, 3 in Benguela, 3 in Malanje, 2 in Uíge and 2 in Moxico, while the provinces of Lunda Sul and Huíla registered one case each.

The ages of these new case range from three months to 78 years, of which 74 are male and 55 female.

She also informed the recovery of 78 patients, aged between four and 64 years, 59 in Luanda, 17 in Benguela and 2 in Huambo.

According to the minister, the most affected areas in Luanda Province, the epicenter of the disease in Angola, are Belas, Cacuaco, Cazenga, Ingombota, Icolo and Bengo, Kilamba Kiaxi, Maianga, Talatona, Samba, Sambizanga and Viana.