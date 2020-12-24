Nigeria: Buhari to New Hama Bachama - Build On Legacies of Your Predecessor

24 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi, Abbas Jimoh and Amina Abdullahi

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday urged the new Hama Bachama, Dr Daniel Ismaila Shaga, to build on the legacies of his processor, Honest Irmiya Stephen to move the state forward.

The president's message came hours after the coronation of the new monarch as the 29th Hama Bachama of the Bachama kingdom in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State. Shaga's appointment followed the demise of Honest Irmiya Stephen.

At the coronation, held at the Makwada Square, Numan Local Government Area of the state, the state governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, presented Staff of Office to the first class traditional ruler.

Fintiri said the monarch, a retired officer of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NDLEA) was endorsed because of his honesty and intelligence.

In his remarks, the monarch pledged to work with the Adamawa State government to promote peaceful coexistence in the state.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, hailed the kingmakers of Bachama Kingdom and the Adamawa State government for what he called the "wise choice of Shaga, considering the outstanding experience and qualifications of the eminent accountant."

Buhari, who urged the new monarch to build on the worthy legacies of peace, unity and development of his predecessor, recommended Shaga's commitment to excellence, probity and accountability to people of his domain in particular and all Nigerians in general.

Similarly, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has tasked the monarch on socio-economic upliftment, natural understanding and peaceful co-existence amongst Nigerians within and beyond the Bachama Kingdom.

The SGF, who is also from Adamawa State, in a congratulatory message said that given the monarch's experience in the private and public service, he was convinced that the new Hama Bachama is equally well positioned to not only consolidate on the sold legacy bequeathed by his predecessor but the Bachama Kingdom under his leadership would witness phenomenal socio-cultural regeneration and economic prosperity.

