Nigeria: Ndidi, Oshoala Emerge 2019 King, Queen of the Pitch

24 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola 'Jide

Super Eagles midfield stalwart, Wilfred Ndidi has emerged King of the Pitch for the year 2019 while Super Falcons and FC Barcelona Femeni forward, Asisat Oshoala emerged the Queen of the Pitch at the 7th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

The maiden Sportsmanship Award was presented to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu for his use of sports in the fight against crime and his sportsman's attributes in the discharge of his duties as Nigeria's Police Chief.

Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs and Watford defender, William Troost-Ekong emerged Goalkeeper and Defender of the Year in their different categories.

Wilfred Ndidi confirmed his position as the Super Eagles' midfield maestro by dusting off competition from Joe Aribo of Rangers FC and Oghenekaro Etebo of Stoke City FC to retain the Midfielder of the Year award.

In the Striker of the Year Category, Super Eagles and Napoli FC striker, Victor Osimhen starved off competition from Odion Ighalo of Manchester United and Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal FC.

Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, NFF First Vice President won the Sam Okwaraji Award for Commitment to Nigeria Football; Gernot Rohr emerged 2019 Coach of the Year; Enyimba International emerged Team of the Year and AITEO Group carted home the coveted Corporate Sponsor of Football Award for 2019.

