Nigeria: Amaechi, Others Not Suspended - APC

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee of the APC has dispelled claims in some quarters that a Rivers State faction of the party led by Hon. Igo Aguma has suspended Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and Sen. Andrew Uchendu.

The APC has also said the purported expulsion of the former Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom, from the party was a nullity.

The Head, Legal Services, at the APC National Secretariat, Dare Oketade, revealed the position in a letter dated December 23, 2020, and addressed to Hon. Aguma.

The letter reads in part: "I am therefore directed by the National Chairman, His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni to notify you, for the avoidance of doubt, that the Rivers State chapter of the party is led by the Hon. Isaac Abbot Ogbobula who was duly sworn in at the national secretariat of the party on the 11th of December, 2020, by virtue of the NEC directives issued at its 8th December, 2020 meeting held at the council chambers of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

"By the above, I wish to draw you and other party members in Rivers State attention to the consequences of impersonation both within the constitution of our party and the laws of Nigeria."