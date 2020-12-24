Nigeria: Aero Contractors Petitioned Over Stranded Sokoto Passengers

Aero Contractors has been petitioned by the Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Ahmed Danbaba, a ruling class member of the Sokoto Caliphate, over the alleged deliberate maltreatment of Abuja-Sokoto bound passengers by Aero Contractors.

According to the petition filed to the Chief Executive of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the petitioner, Alhaji Danbaba, said: "It is on record that on the 17th of December, passengers were left stranded from 6 pm to 1.30 am at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

"The airline proffered no valid explanation or apology for the extensive delay. With the current state of insecurity in the country and its attendant problems, it is unsafe for passengers travelling beyond the borders of Sokoto State to places such as Kebbi and Zamfara, to arrive Sokoto at 1.30 am," the Magajin Gari of Sokoto noted.

The petition urged the FCCPC to intervene and redress the issue.

When contacted, the Director, Surveillance and Enforcement, FCCPC, Engr. Shamm Kolo, said his department, which handles complaints, is yet to receive the said petition.

He however indicated that the Commission would take up the matter with Aero Contractors.

Responding to Daily Trust, the Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors, Capt. Ado Sanusi, clarified the situation.

Sanusi said: "That petition has been discussed and he has already seen that it is not our fault. What happened was that we cancelled the flight. We had an AOG (aircraft on ground); the aircraft was faulty and we cancelled the flight but people started pleading with us, begging us to reinstate the flight, that they had a very important function the following day.

"So based on that, we reinstated the flight and told them that the flight would arrive at 1:00 a.m. They said they didn't have a problem.

"So, we reinstated the flight and the people on the flight including some commissioners called me and thanked me.

"He didn't know the story behind it. So I called him and explained to him what happened. We have resolved it and he now understands the reason why the flight was delayed," Sanusi concluded.