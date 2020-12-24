Nigeria: Court Okays IGP's Suit Against Sowore Over Fake Report

An FCT High Court has granted an application by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to serve writ of summons on the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore over an alleged false report.

Justice Binta Mohammed, in a ruling dated December 18, 2020, directed the service of the processes on Sowore by substituted means by pasting same at No 1 Mosafejo Street, Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area, Ondo State, agreeing that "such service would be deemed fit and proper service."

The judge consequently adjourned the matter to January 26, 2021 for hearing.

The IGP's counsel, Alex Izinyon (SAN), had filed the complaint against the online medium and its publisher, Sowore over a publication in August which alleged that he illegally raised funds for a police training college in his home state, Nasarawa.