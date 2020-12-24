Kenya: Why Kenya Won't Ban Flights From Europe

Pixabay
(File photo).
24 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — Kenya has defended its decision of not banning flights from Europe following a new strain of COVID-19.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said there was no need to ban the flights since countries hit by the new virus were conducting serious screening to those living there.

"We as a country do not see any need to close our airspace due to the new variant, in fact a country such as Britain is doing serious screening so we are not in danger as a country," Kagwe said in Mukurweini during the 30th anniversary of Wakulima Dairy.

He, however, urged Kenyans to be extra cautious on hugging especially during the Christmas season saying that protocols must be maintained to control the disease.

"As a country, we have left Kenyans to control themselves during this festival season, there were suggestions that we ban inter-county travel, however, we saw it fit to leave Kenyans to exercise their own control but we will enforce protocols," said Kagwe.

Kagwe urged County Assemblies to speed up the passing of laws that will give autonomy to community health centers.

He said that funds collected at the centers should remain in them instead of going to the county treasury which spends it on other priorities.

Kenya had recorded more than 95,000 COVID-19 cases by December 23, with 1,648 deaths.

kEEnds.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.