Tanzania: Mwinyi Suspends Zssf Boss Over Office Abuse Claims

24 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi yesterday suspended Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) director general Sabra Issa Machano over allegations of fraudulent activities in the implementation of major government projects.

According to a statement issued yesterday, Dr Mwinyi suspended the executive when he addressed officials and executives of the Zanzibar Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Authority (Zaeca) in the Isles.

Other officials implicated in the allegations include Ramadhani Abdalla Ali as well as officials from the Zanzibar Urban Services Project (ZUSP) from the Ministry of Finance.

Dr Mwinyi said he had decided to suspend ZSSF CEO Sabra Issa Machano and Ramadhani Abdalla Ali for operational errors in the implementation of the Darajani Railway Construction Project.

He also said it was clear that in the implementation of the project procedures were violated and so he noted the need for an investigation, while the executives were out of work.

"The allegations against them do not allow them to continue working, so it is important for them to give room for investigation," reads a statement from Zanzibar.

He said the government would uphold justice and no employee would be held accountable unfairly.

In addition, he said he was not happy with the implementation of the $93 million ZUSP project, which was intended to alleviate various challenges in the Municipality.

He said available information showed that there were serious irregularities in the procurement as well as fraudulent transactions in the works that were stated to have been done, yet it did not take place.

Dr Mwinyi said he had to suspend the entire Project Coordination Committee so that an investigation could be carried out, while the staff were out of work.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.