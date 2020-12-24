Tanzania: Yanga Beat Ihefu to Dominate Top Position in Vpl

Dar es Salaam — Young Africans (Yanga) have maintained their unbeaten run in the Vodacom Premier League following 3-0 victory against Ihefu FC at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya Region yesterday.

Goals from Deus Kaseke, Yacouba Sogne and Feisal Salum were enough for the Jangwani Street giants to collect 43 points so far and finish the first round of the league season with a bang.

Kaseke scored his goal in the 12th minute following a commendable job by Saido Ntibanzokiza, who was the key player of the team in the encounter.

Ihefu, who were under Juma Mahadhi and Joseph Kinyozi, made efforts to equalize, but Yanga's defenders, Lamine Moro, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Yasin Mustapha and Kibwana Shomari were keen on sweeping all dangerous balls away from their defence. Yanga led 1-0 at the breather.

Yanga started the second half with a quick pace and scored the second goal in the 49th minute through Sogne following a nice penetrated pass from Ntibazonkiza. Sogne beat Ihefu's goalkeeper Deogratius Munisi and scored easily before Salum scored the third goal in the 60th minute following a good pass from Kaseke. Ihefu FC played well in the last 10 minutes of the game by creating various scoring chances, but Yanga's goalkeeper Metacha Mnatha was an obstacle for them to score as he saved all the dangers. Yanga head coach Cedric Kaze said their match strategy worked well to stop Ihefu FC, who managed to win their two previous league matches.

"We faced a strong opposition in the match, but our players deserve credit. Ihefu played well as they forced us to play a defensive game in the early minutes of the game," said Kaze. Ihefu FC head coach Zubeiry Katwila said they made mistakes that allowed Yanga to win the match.

"Yanga players made us play their game, which was a mistake. However, the level of the performance of my players was good, despite the loss," said Katwila.

Another match of the league played yesterday at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma Region saw JKT Tanzania win 2-0 over KMC. JKT Tanzania's goals were scored by Danny Lyanga. Also, Dodoma Jiji FC won 1-0 yesterday over Mtibwa Sugar in the game held at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro Region.

Dodoma Jiji FC's goal was scored by Seif Karie in the second minute of the encounter.