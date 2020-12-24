Tanzania: President Magufuli Urges Civil Servants to Fill Declaration Forms Within Deadline

Dodoma — President John Magufuli has insisted that public servants should fill the wealth declaration forms before the December 30 deadline.

Speaking on Thursday, December 24, during the swearing in the newly appointed Commissioner of the Secretariat for the Ethics of Public Officials Judge Sivangilwa Mwangesi in Dodoma Dr Magufuli said whoever fails to fill the forms will face legal prosecutions.

This is the first task for Judge Mwangesi who was appointed on Wednesday, December 23 and sworn in today following the death of Judge (rtd) Harold Nsekela on December 6.

"There are only six days remaining, but no one is excused from filling and submitting the forms, including me. This is why I decided to appoint the commissioner of the secretariat before the deadline," he noted.

President Magufuli said that he is aware that many civil servants are yet fill and return the forms including himself, promising to do so before the deadline.

He also insisted on confidentiality when submitting the forms to the respective authorities.

"I understand that the forms are now available online. It is better for civil servants to download the forms and fill them, but they must submit the papers to the respective authorities instead of scanning and uploading them online again," he said.

Deputy Minister for Public Service Management and Good Governance Mr Deogratious Ndejembi) said that out of more than 15, 000 servants, at least 92 per cent of them have filled the forms.

"The late Commissioner Nsekela did a good job of pushing public servants to fill the wealth declaration forms. It is your (Mwangesi) task now to evaluate the value of the wealth," he said.

In another development, President Magufuli has permitted the civil servant to take a break during the festive season, except those prohibited by the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

"It is a sin for a civil servant to take a short leave during this period. Go to your families after ensuring that your office is operational during your absence," he said.