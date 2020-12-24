Namibia: Tents and Food for Tutaleni Fire Victims

24 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

ROUND Table 36 came to the aid of the Tutaleni fire victims at Walvis Bay by donating them tents and food.

Some 27 backyard shacks were reduced to ashes on Tuesday night.

The items were handed over to the Walvis Bay municipal fire brigade to distribute.

Walvis Bay mayor Trevino Forbes said the municipality has cleared the debris and delivered sand for the rehabilitation of the area.

"We also received blankets, pillows and mattresses," the mayor said.

Forbes said all plans for decongestion and land allocation would be implemented in the new year once the new council has familiarised itself with the projects of its predecessor.

Walvis Bay has the highest number of backyard shacks in the country due to a housing backlog.

