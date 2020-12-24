Botswana: President Masisi Donates to Francistown Residents

Francistown — Click to see more pictures

Some Francistown households were on December 23 engulfed with euphoria as President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi and his team of lawmakers moved from house to house donating food hampers.

The jubilant residents could not hide their excitement as they thanked Dr Masisi for giving them an early Christmas gift.

The move is part of President Dr Masisi's personal initiatives where he asked for assistance from donors to help the underprivileged.

"I am happy today because I did not only receive food basket but I also saw in person the face of our caring president," said Ms Bashaki Gaopalelwe residing in Gerald Estate.

As for Ms Gaongadiwe Keitiretse, the gift by Dr Masisi came at the right time as she had failed to join others in contributing for food and therefore she said she wondered where she was going to get food but lady luck fortunately came her way.

Prior to moving from house to house President Dr Masisi advised Francistown residents in Gerald Estate and Monarch to adhere to the COVID-19 health protocols to stop the virus from spiraling out of control. He said the procedures were not meant to violate people's rights but rather to protect their lives. The virus he explained was highly communicable and dangerous.

The President said he was aware that there were some quarters of the society who advocated for the relaxation of measures intended to prevent the spread of the virus adding by doing so would be a recipe for disaster.

"I would not allow this nation to perish under COVID-19 as long as I still have the mandate to lead you," noted Dr Masisi further urging people to submit to the authority as this would safeguard their lives.

He said government understood that the nation had been under lockdown and some people lost their jobs in the process as the economy was affected by COVID-19 repercussions.

"We heard Batswana's plea for assistance and we decided to ask for these gifts from those who can assist, that's why today I am bringing you these presents to enjoy in your own homes," said Dr Masisi further informing Gerald deputy court president Kgosi Garetsamae Seisa that he would donate P15 000 as an equivalent of three cattle.

The money, he said was contribution from his cabinet, MPs and other well-wishers. He also donated another P15 000 to Monarch ward.

The president further advised Kgosi Seisa to avoid calling people to her Kgotla for celebration as the move would go against the COVID-19 protocols. He said the area councilor, village development committee should plan how to utilise the money so that everyone benefited.

Kgosi Seisa thanked the President for his good gesture emphasising that he had the interests of Batswana at heart.

Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Kabo Morwaeng said in an interview that they accompanied President Masisi to donate food hampers to all the three constituencies in Francistown.

He said the President was traversing country assisting the needy and so far, he had done the same in places like Shakawe, Ghanzi, Kgalagadi and Okavango amongst others..

Mr Morwaeng also said the intention of the President was also to advice people to be cautious in the midst of the pandemic.

"The President is aware that the effects of the pandemic was felt in the households as people had lost their income, therefore he decided to come and assist in this regard with the people of Francistown," said Mr Morwaneng in an interview.

"Christmas is a time for sharing and this is what the President had done today," he added.

President Masisi was accompanied by Vice President Mr Slumber Tsogwane, other Cabinet ministers and MPs among them, Mr Morwaneng, Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Mr Kagiso Mmusi and Minister of Investment Trade and Industry, Ms Peggy Serame, Assistant Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Mr Buti Billy, Kgalagadi North MP, Ms Talitha Monnakgotla and Tonota MP Mr Pono Moatlhodi.

Source : BOPA