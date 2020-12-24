Kenya: Kalonzo, Mudavadi, Wetang'ula and Ngilu Unite Against DP Ruto

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday hosted Amani National Congress chief Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford-Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang'ula for the third time in two weeks in what is seen as the formation of a force against Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 polls.

While the agenda of the meeting was to discuss the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill, the three party leaders told their audience that they will stick together and nominate one of them to run for president in 2022.

The three National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders were joined by Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu at the Stoni Athi Resort in Machakos County with the group said to have the blessings of President Kenyatta.

Mr Musyoka said that Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) leader Isaac Ruto were also part of the group.

The messaging in the speeches was anti-Ruto, the estranged Kenyatta deputy seen to be the biggest competition against the BBI team led by the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga, with speakers painting him as not the best candidate to succeed Mr Kenyatta. Upon arrival at Stoni Athi, Mr Musyoka, Mr Wetang'ula, Mr Mudavadi and Mrs Ngilu first held a closed-door meeting that lasted about an hour before emerging to meet the Ukambani elected leaders, mostly from Wiper Party.

Economic fortunes

Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang'ula criticised the DP for allegedly hoodwinking Kenyans that he could improve the country's economic fortunes when he has been part of the failed policies of the Jubilee government.

"Kenya is where it is today because the government in power borrowed heavily, then we have a guy who has been in the kitchen for the last eight years pretending he can now cook better food for the country," Mr Mudavadi said in direct reference to DP Ruto's presidential bid.

Read: Opposition, Mt Kenya leaders in anti-Ruto pact

He said the DP cannot run away from the failures of the Jubilee government, and that he had no better ideas of turning around the country's economy, create jobs for youths or fight corruption because he is part of the mess.

The ANC leader also described the Deputy President as the main architect of the Jubilee regime failures, and who could not be trusted with leadership at a point when the economy needs major shifts in policy.

Mr Wetang'ula said they will not allow President Kenyatta to be succeeded by a leader who will take the country backward by pursuing the same economic policies that brought the country where it is.

Read: DP Ruto hosts MPs to 'explain his position on BBI'

They pushed for a non-contested referendum, with Mr Mudavadi calling for broadening of consensus to include all the divergent opinions on the BBI.

Hall meetings

Mr Musyoka said the three leaders will continue engaging Kenyans by jointly holding town hall meetings and rallies across the country from next year to familiarise their political coalition and bring more leaders on board.

"This coalition will soon take shape to represent the true face of Kenya, and more leaders -- including Baringo Senator and Kanu leader Gideon Moi, CCM leader Isaac Ruto among others -- who are part of us," Mr Musyoka said.

Sources told the Nation that the three want to form a third force away from President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, who they have been cooperating with under the BBI arrangement.

In the meeting, however, the three leaders told participants that they had the backing of the two 'handshake' partners.

Yesterday's meeting was the third in recent days, where Mr Musyoka, Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang'ula have been discussing how to approach the 2022 presidential race.

The sources said a presidential ticket bringing together Mr Musyoka as the flag-bearer, with Mr Mudavadi as his running mate or vice versa, has been top of the agenda.

Mr Wetang'ula and other leaders will be accommodated in the broader BBI perspective, which has prime minister and two deputy prime minister posts.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior said a coalition bringing together the three alongside other leaders will have sufficient numbers to clinch the country's top seat in a presidential contest.

Broader consultations

The three leaders called for broader consultations among all the country's leaders to spare the country unnecessary political balkanisation.

Mr Mudavadi, who took the Ukambani leaders through the state of the country's economy, warned that a divisive referendum will further worsen the gloomy economic situation and add more misery to Kenyans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Read:DP Ruto all out to win regions for 2022 presidential bid

Governor Ngilu said that, she will be part of the coalition because it stands a better chance of forming the next government.

"If any of you thinks they can win the 2022 election alone, it is a lie. I urge you to remain together, and agree amongst yourselves who will be the next president of Kenya," Mrs Ngilu said, adding that Kenyans are looking up to them to offer alternative leadership to Jubilee.

The three Nasa leaders said their parties will first cooperate in the upcoming by-elections in Ukambani, Nairobi and Western, by fielding joint senate and parliamentary candidates, where their parties enjoy strong support.

The leaders agreed that Wiper will not field candidates in Kabuchai and Matungu constituencies while in Machakos, ANC and Ford Kenya will rally behind the candidate nominated by Wiper.

In Kabuchai constituency in Bungoma County, the three leaders agreed to back the candidate nominated by Ford-Kenya, while Kakamega County's Matungu constituency will be left to Mr Mudavadi's ANC party.

kmutua@ke.nationmedia.com