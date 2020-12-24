South Africa: Remembering the Stories of Us - Preserving Our Linguistic Heritage

24 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karel Van Der Vyver

Recording, collecting and archiving our stories, languages and histories is a constant work in progress that requires immense manpower and resources. The first step, however, is recognising the worth of our heritage.

The Kenyan author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o wrote in 1986 in Decolonising the Mind that, "Language carries culture, and culture carries, particularly through orature and literature, the entire body of values by which we come to perceive ourselves and our place in the world... Language is thus inseparable from ourselves as a community of human beings with a specific form and character, a specific history, a specific relationship to the world."

In South Africa, the role of language has always been a powerful one. In 1976, the Soweto Uprising was sparked by the forced imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in Soweto schools. When our new Constitution was enacted it contained 11 official languages, as well as a section that states: "Recognising the historically diminished use and status of the indigenous languages of our people, the state must take practical and positive measures to elevate the status and advance the use of these languages."

However, this has not always been as successful in practice as in theory....

