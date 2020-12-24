Ethiopia: Five Govt Officials Arrested in Association With Security Problems in Metekel

Addis Ababa — Five senior federal and regional high-ranking government officials have arrested allegedly involved in the recent crisis in Metekel Zone, Benishangul Gumuz Regional State disclosed on Wednesday.

The regional government is arresting leaders who supposedly involved in security crisis in the zone and other who have not fulfilled their responsibility appropriately.

Accordingly:

1. Thomas Kuwi : Social Sector State Minister at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs

2. Adgo Amsaya: Former Deputy Chief Administrator of the region.

3. Shiferaw Chelibo: Former Director of the Regional Science and Technology Agency.

4. Banding Mara: Head of Prosperity Party Office in Meketel Zone.

5. Arega Balbid: Former leaders of Meketel zone have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the security crisis in the zone.

According to the information from Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State Communication Affairs Office, the regional government has called on the public to support the ongoing efforts to restore peace in the region.

The regional government is working to alleviate the conflict, the office said, adding it will also strengthen its measures against leaders at all levels involved in the security crisis.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed early this morning said the massacre on civilians in Metekel Zone, Benishangul Gumuz Regional State is becoming a tragic.

"I am deeply saddened by the inhumane treatment of our people, and our efforts to solve the problem in various ways have not yielded the desired results," he said.

The Premier noted that the goal of the enemies is to disperse the powerful force that the nation has undertaken against the junta. But, he said, this will not be achieved.

The government has deployed necessary coordinated forces to resolve the problem from the grass roots and he urges all citizens of the country to work in cooperation as of before so as to achieve the desired results.