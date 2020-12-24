Zimbabwe: Zimra Boss Quits for IMF

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner General, Ms Faith Mazani, has been reappointed to a yet to be revealed role at the International Monetary Fund and will leave the tax collector at the end of January.

Zimra, through its vice board chairman -- Josephine Matambo, revealed this in a circular to members of staff on Monday.

Ms Mazani who joined Zimra in February 2018, leaves after a successful stint which has seen the tax collector exceed revenue targets, a situation which gave impetus to the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), thus laying a firm foundation for economic growth.

Before joining Zimra, Ms Mazani was with the IMF as revenue administration advisor for Regional Technical Assistance Centre (RTAC) for West Africa.

"We wish to advise all staff members that the Commissioner General, Ms Faith Mazani will be leaving the authority with effect from January 31, 2021," wrote Mrs Matambo.

"The Zimra board of directors congratulates Ms Faith Mazani for her pending reappointment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with effect from February 1, 2021.

"We would like to thank and appreciate Ms Faith Mazani for her sterling performance in successfully leading the Authority in the implementation of Zimra's strategy which supported key pillars of the Government's National Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP)," she said.

Her reappointment to the IMF comes as no surprise as Ms Mazani has had a distinguished career particularly in the areas of revenue administration.

She has more than 35 years' experience in revenue administration, a period which has seen her serve in various senior management levels in different countries in Southern Africa.

Ms Mazani first joined the tax collector in 1983, which was then the Zimbabwe Department of Taxes, and experienced extensive career growth, which saw her becoming one of the first Revenue Commissioners of Zimra at its inception in 2001.