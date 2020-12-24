Zimbabwe: Early Christmas Treat for People Living With Disabilities

24 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

People living with disabilities in Chitungwiza were given an early Christmas treat last Monday with a donation of rice from Special Advisor to the President on Disability Issues Dr Joshua Malinga .

The consignment of rice was provided by the Office of the President and Cabinet and the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, which carried out similar initiatives countrywide.

Interacting with the people at the Information Publicity Centre in Chitungwiza before handing over the donation, Dr Malinga challenged those living with disability to engage in life-changing projects.

"Embrace agricultural projects, especially now at a time we have a President who listens. There is a lot of political will in this country. No country in Africa can compete with Zimbabwe in terms of good political will," he said.

Dr Malinga said disability was in the mind.

"God created people in different forms: some tall, tiny or some even ugly, but above all we are all people. If we all work together, the able-bodied and those living with disabilities, we will change the face of Zimbabwe."

Those living with disabilities should be organised and shun segregating themselves through creating splinter associations that cater for each specific disability sector.

Speaking at the event, Senator Rejoice Timire, who represents people living with disabilities in Parliament, said society should continue to be taught on disability issues.

Ms Esildah Muderedzwa expressed gratitude over the donation.

"I am delighted to be part of the beneficiaries of this rice. This is a huge relief, especially now," he said.

Mr Robert Katyamakwara said this was the first time he had benefited from such programmes.

"I am indeed happy with this kind gesture which actually came as a wonderful Christmas surprise," he said.

Each person received 4kg of rice.

Read the original article on The Herald.

