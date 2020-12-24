South Africa: Khayelitsha Constable Charged for Drunk and Negligent Driving After Being Caught in Videos Circulating On Social Media

24 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The SAPS management in the Western Cape has learnt with shock of videos and/or recordings doing rounds on social media platforms of a police official involved in a motor vehicle accident and a fight with a taxi driver in Khayelitsha. On Wednesday afternoon, 23 December 2020, police officials from Lingelethu West police station who were busy with a vehicle checkpoint on Spine Road were alerted to two vehicles that were involved in an accident in Ilitha Park (not far from where the members were) that led to an altercation between the two drivers. The report indicated that one of the vehicles was a marked police van. Upon arrival they found the two vehicles with damages and a SAPS member in uniform who appeared unsteady on his feet. The Lingelethu West police officials took him for testing. He was subsequently charged for driving under the influence of alcohol as well as reckless and negligent driving. He is a 33-year-old constable attached to Khayelitsha Site B police station in the crime prevention unit. An internal disciplinary investigation has since been instituted.

The identity of the taxi driver is known and he will be interviewed as part of the ongoing investigations.

The SAPS management condemns the unbecoming conduct of the police official and undertakes to ensure that there will be consequences for his actions. In the same breath the conduct of the taxi driver is the subject of the police investigation.

Police officials are reminded to uphold the name of the South African Police Service at all times in the manner they carry themselves.

